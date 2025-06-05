Iran to give stronger response to Israel than past operations

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has declared that Iran is fully prepared to face any possible scenario.

According to Mehr News Agency, Al Mayadeen TV conducted exclusive interviews with Iranian political and military officials, seeking their views on ongoing talks with the US, Israeli threats, and other pressing regional issues.

In the interview, General Salami emphasized Iran’s complete readiness to confront any threat and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and the rights of the Iranian people.

Addressing recent threats made by Israeli officials, Salami stated that the Israeli target will be exactly what gets destroyed. "The Israelis know well what our capabilities are.”

He also issued a stern warning that any party involved in a potential attack on Iran would regret it, promising a response “stronger and broader than those seen in the True Promise operations 1 and 2.”

