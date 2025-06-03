Pezeshkian calls for enhanced cooperation with other nations

During a ceremony to bid farewell to Iranian ambassadors heading to China, Azerbaijan, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Cuba, and Uruguay, President Pezeshkian stated on Tuesday that Iran’s ambassadors are key players in enhancing relations and interactions with the global community.

Highlighting the growing ties between Iran and the countries where these ambassadors are assigned, the president noted that China and Iran possess significant potential for collaboration. He also remarked on the positive developments in Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan following his recent visit to Baku.

Pezeshkian emphasized that strengthening ties with African and Latin American countries has been a focal point in consultative foreign policy meetings, which should be pursued based on mutual capacities and interests.

The president urged the six ambassadors to provide a thorough assessment of opportunities for expanding relations, and paving the way for increased cooperation grounded in bilateral interests.

Additionally, he called on the diplomats to prioritize identifying opportunities for private companies in the countries to which they will be stationed.

The six ambassadors also presented reports on their plans for enhancing ties with the countries to which they will be assigned.

