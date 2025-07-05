ECO member states condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

On Friday evening, following his return from the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he attended the ECO Summit in Khankendi, President Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran's condemnation of recent Israeli regime's aggression on the country was received with strong support from other member states of the organization.

He pointed to the bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, noting that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan explicitly denounced the aggression of the Zionist regime, and that both sides discussed future diplomatic coordination during their talks.

When he was in Baku, the president met with heads of state and presidents of different participating countries.

MA/6520533