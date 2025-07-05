  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2025, 10:12 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

ECO member states condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

ECO member states condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s member states that attended 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, unequivocally condemned aggression of Zionist regime against Iran.

On Friday evening, following his return from the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he attended the ECO Summit in Khankendi, President Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran's condemnation of recent Israeli regime's aggression on the country was received with strong support from other member states of the organization.

He pointed to the bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, noting that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan explicitly denounced the aggression of the Zionist regime, and that both sides discussed future diplomatic coordination during their talks.

When he was in Baku, the president met with heads of state and presidents of different participating countries.

MA/6520533

News ID 233977
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News