  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2025, 3:43 PM

Iran envoy to Venezuela presents credentials to Maduro

Iran envoy to Venezuela presents credentials to Maduro

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s new Ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegini, submitted his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Caracas Ali Chegini submitted his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an official ceremony at Miraflores Palace on Monday.

In a separate development, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Venezuela, said his visit to the South American country aims to neutralize enemy plots and deepen cooperation between the two allies.

Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation agreement during Maduro’s official visit to Tehran in June 2022, which includes collaboration in oil, petrochemicals, defense, agriculture, tourism, and culture. According to the deal, the Islamic Republic will also provide Venezuela with refinery repairs, along with Iranian technical and engineering services.

RHM/IRN

News ID 232643
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News