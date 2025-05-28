Iranian diplomat meets with Russian, Chinese ambassadors

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has said in a post on his X account that he had held separate meetings with Cong Peiwu , Ambassador of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Alexey Dedov, Ambassador of Russia to Tehran.

"Given the upcoming BRICS summit as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the coming months, in separate meetings with the ambassadors of Russia and China, we reviewed the development and strengthening of cooperation within the framework of these two important groups of countries," Gharibabadi said.

The deputy Iranian foreign minister further said that, "the latest developments related to the last round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Rome were also discussed."

