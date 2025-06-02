Iranian president to visit Turkmenistan

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan revealed that a visit by Iran’s President to Turkmenistan is scheduled for the near future. Finalizing key agreements, including a gas contract and a road construction project, are among the agenda of the visit.

Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said that bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are developing politically, culturally, and economically. While trade ties still fall short of expectations, the growth trend is promising, according to the Iranian envoy.

He added that plans to reopen passenger border crossings are underway, with no objection from the Turkmen side. The resumption of passenger travel is expected once infrastructure upgrades are complete.

MP/TSN3325974