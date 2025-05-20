Tehran, Ashgabat set $3 billion trade goal by 2028: minister

Speaking at the 18th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission held in Tehran, Sadegh noted that bilateral trade between the two countries reached $600 million last year - an increase compared to the year before, The Caspian Post reported.

She emphasized that collaboration with Turkmenistan remains a top priority for Iran, highlighting the high-level meetings and joint commissions as evidence of both nations’ commitment to strengthening economic ties.

Referencing the 17th Joint Commission held in Ashgabat in November 2023, Sadegh noted that the agreements made during that meeting have been effectively pursued and are progressing well.

Sadegh revealed that Iran and Turkmenistan have reached a strategic agreement in the field of transportation and transit.

The two sides are aiming to transit 20 million tons of goods through their territories annually by 2028, the report added.

Daily rail exchanges at the Sarakhs and Incheh Borun borders - 400 and 100 wagons respectively - are also being implemented through joint efforts of both countries’ railway.

MNA