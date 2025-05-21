  1. Politics
Iran opposes any change in international borders

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The Defense Minister termed preserving territorial integrity and stability of regional borders among the unchangeable principles of Iran's policy.

In a meeting with the Armenian Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Nasirzadeh emphasized the strategic importance of relations between the two countries, and said that Armenia has a special place in Iran's neighborhood policy.

Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh termed preserving territorial integrity and stability of regional borders among the unchangeable principles of Iran's policy.

He said that the common border between Iran and Armenia is a historical communication route between the two nations, and Tehran will not allow any encroachment on this border.

