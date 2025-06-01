  1. World
Yemen military says hit Ben Gurion airport with missile

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree says the Yemenis have hit the Ben Gurion International Airport one more time with a hypersonic missile.

In a statement on Sunday, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced "We targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa region [next to Tel Aviv] with a hypersonic ballistic missile."

"This operation was successful and caused millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and the cessation of operations at Ben Gurion Airport," he said.

He added that "We also carried out three drone operations against three vital targets of the Israeli enemy in the areas of Jaffa, Ashdod and Eilat."

Earlier today, the Israeli media claimed that the Yemeni missile heading to Ben Gurion Airport was intercepted.

Other media reported as a result of the new Yemeni missile attack on the occupied territories, the flights at Ben Gurion Airport were cancelled , and the sound of explosions was heard in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that Yemen has fired 43 missiles at occupied Palestine since the regime resumed its attacks on Gaza and violated the ceasefire in March.

