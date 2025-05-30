Yemen targets Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

Spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Force Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Thursday reaffirmed that Yemen will continue to fulfill its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the people of Palestine until the Israeli aggression ends and the siege of Gaza is lifted, according to Press TV.

He also pledged that Yemen’s Armed Forces will respond to any Israeli attacks on the country with retaliatory operations, including the continued ban on the regime's air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport.

Yemen has imposed a strategic blockade on Israel’s vital air and sea routes to obstruct the delivery of military supplies to the regime over its genocidal war on Gaza.

Saree added that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to conduct their retaliatory operations against the Zionist entity deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories at an escalating pace.

He emphasized that Yemeni forces will not abandon their retaliatory operations in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip until the ongoing aggression ends and the tight blockade is completely lifted.

As the genocidal war on Gaza escalated, the Yemenis enforced a strategic blockade on essential maritime routes, intending to obstruct the delivery of military supplies to Israel and urge the international community to take action regarding the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared they will not stop their assaults unless Israel ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, the report added.

MNA