Only language of force can end Israel’s Gaza crimes

“The unrelenting attacks on the Gaza Strip can only be stopped through exertion of military pressure on the Zionist regime, as it only responds to force,” Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Information Nasruddin Amer said on Saturday.

He added, “By the grace of God, the Yemeni Armed Forces will utilize all their might to expand the scope of the conflict and intensify pressure on the occupying regime’s domestic front. We can thereby end the suffering and plight of oppressed people of Gaza.”

The Yemeni military took responsibility on Thursday night for launching a fresh “hypersonic ballistic missile” attack against the central part of the Israeli-occupied territories, saying it was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement, aired by al-Masirah television channel, that the Arab nation would continue its attacks “until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

“We will continue to ban Israeli air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport,” Saree added.

As the genocidal war on Gaza escalated, the Yemenis enforced a strategic blockade on essential maritime routes, to obstruct the delivery of military supplies to Israel and urge the international community to take action regarding the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared they will not stop their assaults unless Israel ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, where over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed.

MNA/Press TV