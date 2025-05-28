Illegal immigrants should immediately leave Iran

Illegal nationals are not our guests because they have violated the law of our country, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan told a Mehr News Agency correspondent on Wednesday.

"The special police command in the east of Tehran province faces issues related to foreign nationals due to its proximity to border areas. Our policy in this regard is clear. Our main focus is respect for the law and law enforcement," he underlined.

"Foreign nationals are divided into two categories; those who have entered the country legally are respected and enjoy legal protection. But unfortunately, a number of foreigners enter the country illegally. These people are not our guests because they have violated the law of our country. Just as the law is respected in their own country, the law must be respected in our country as well."

"By law, illegal foreign nationals must be arrested, taken to camps, and deported through the country's borders."

