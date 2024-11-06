  1. Iran
Nov 6, 2024, 8:26 PM

Iran police chief:

Iran detains or kills all terrorists behind Taftan attack

Iran detains or kills all terrorists behind Taftan attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – The commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the country's security forces have killed or arrested all the elements behind the recent terror attack in the southeast.

"With the intelligence measures taken, all the elements involved in this terrorist incident were identified and we either killed them or arrested them," General Radan said on Wednesday. 

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen carried out a surprise attack against police vehicles in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County last Saturday and opened fire on them on October 26. 

An Iranian police spokesman said last week that the ringleader of the terrorist group responsible for the deadly attack on a police convoy in southeastern Iran had been killed.

The attack was claimed by the "Jaish al-Adl" terrorist group.

MNA

News ID 224113

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News