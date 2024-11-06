Iran detains or kills all terrorists behind Taftan attack

"With the intelligence measures taken, all the elements involved in this terrorist incident were identified and we either killed them or arrested them," General Radan said on Wednesday.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen carried out a surprise attack against police vehicles in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County last Saturday and opened fire on them on October 26.

An Iranian police spokesman said last week that the ringleader of the terrorist group responsible for the deadly attack on a police convoy in southeastern Iran had been killed.

The attack was claimed by the "Jaish al-Adl" terrorist group.

MNA