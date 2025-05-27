Planning underway for Pezeshkian trip to Armenia: Diplomat

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while visiting the international conference "Yerevan Dialogue 2025".

"Now we are planning the visit of the head of state to Yerevan. Political consultations are underway between the two capitals, and as for the economic sphere of relations, they are at a very high level, and in the near future, when zero interest rate on transportation will be introduced, economic cooperation will show rapid growth," the Iranian official noted, according to News Armenia website.

According to the local Armenian website, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that relations between the two countries are at a very good level, with mutual visits at the highest diplomatic level taking place.

According to the deputy minister, ties between the two nations are constantly developing in the tourism and cultural spheres.

“I hope that after overcoming some obstacles, especially after signing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we will implement numerous projects and programs that have not been implemented so far,” Khatibzadeh stressed.

MNA