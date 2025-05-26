Major Iranian private sector delegation heads to Oman

An 85-member trade delegation from Iran’s private sector departed for Oman on Monday, ahead of the upcoming visit by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the country’s chamber of commerce, according to the Website of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The delegation, organized by Iran Chamber of Commerce, includes representatives from technical and engineering services, food industries, mining, knowledge-based companies specializing in artificial intelligence, petrochemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and tourism sectors.

Jamal Razeghi Jahromi, chairman of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, said that in addition to the Iran-Oman Business Opportunities Conference scheduled for Wednesday, which will be attended by President Pezeshkian and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, there will also be an investment forum and direct meetings between Iranian and Omani business leaders.

A meeting between the Omani Minister of Commerce and the president of Iran Chamber of Commerce is also planned.

