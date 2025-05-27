Israel kills 81 Palestinians in Gaza in past day

According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian hospital sources confirmed that at least 81 people were martyred in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza over the past 24 hours.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, from October 7, 2023, to Monday, a total of 53,977 Palestinians have been killed due to brutal Israeli attacks.

The ministry also reported that the number of people wounded since the beginning of the war has reached 122,966.

Since the renewed wave of attacks starting from March 18, 2025, the ministry confirmed 3,822 new deaths and 10,925 injuries.

Thousands are still missing under rubble across the Gaza Strip.

MP/6480351