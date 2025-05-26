Settlers storm Aqsa Mosque to mark Israeli Al-Quds occupation

They waved the flags of the occupying regime and performed Talmudic rituals in the mosque's courtyards on Monday commemorating the so-called Jerusalem Day.

Extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was among those intruding into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to Press TV.

Every year, Israeli settlers mark the event by marching through the streets of al-Quds and its occupied Old City, including the predominantly Arab neighborhoods, to the Western Wall.

The participants regularly assault, attack, and harass Palestinians, shouting inflammatory slogans.

Last year’s march saw several attacks on Palestinians and journalists by marchers, who chanted anti-Arab refrains, plastered stickers on shuttered shops, and called for the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation police said on Sunday that they were deploying thousands of officers across al-Quds.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims.

Under an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of the regime’s occupation of al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the holy compound is prohibited. But the ban is a mere phrase and, in action, circumstances have been against Muslims.

The provocative settler intrusion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound takes place at a time when Israel keeps its bloody war machine running in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed at least 53,939 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocidal war on Gaza since early October 7, 2023.

