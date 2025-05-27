Sweden to summon Israeli envoy over Gaza situation

Last week, under growing international pressure, Israeli officials allowed a trickle of aid into the Palestinian enclave, but the few hundred trucks carried only a tiny fraction of the food needed by a population of 2 million at risk of famine after nearly three months of blockade.

Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that the European Union should impose sanctions and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We have been incredibly clear about that, ourselves and together with many other European countries," Kristersson told TT.

"That pressure is now increasing, no doubt, and for very good reasons," he underlined.

At least 53,977 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,966 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

