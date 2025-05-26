Israeli strike on school in Gaza kills at least 36

Palestinian rescuers said an Israeli strike at dawn on Monday killed 36 people at a Gaza City school, as Israel presses ahead with what it has described as a renewed push to destroy Hamas. A separate strike on a home killed 19 members of the same family, including five women and two children, according to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which received the bodies, AFP reported.

The strike on the school in northern Gaza also wounded more than 55 people, said Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry’s emergency service. He said a father and his five children were among the dead.

Awad said the school was hit three times while people slept, setting their belongings ablaze, the report added.