  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 28, 2025, 3:59 PM

Israeli forces kill 16 more Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli forces kill 16 more Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) –At least 16 Palestinians were killed on Wed. in a series of deadly Israeli attack across the Gaza Strip, as Israel’s genocidal war entered its 600th day despite mounting intl. pressure for a halt to the brutal military campaign.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood of northern Gaza City, Anadolu news agency reported.

Another six Palestinians lost their lives in a similar airstrike on a residence in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, while two more were reportedly killed in Abasan, a town east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave, the report added.

MA/PR

News ID 232394
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News