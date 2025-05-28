Israeli forces kill 16 more Palestinians in Gaza

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood of northern Gaza City, Anadolu news agency reported.

Another six Palestinians lost their lives in a similar airstrike on a residence in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, while two more were reportedly killed in Abasan, a town east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave, the report added.

