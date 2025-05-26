Iran strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in occupied lands

Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Iran strongly condemned the new crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in parallel with their continued occupation and aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

Referring to the unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime in the last two days, especially the killing of nine members of a doctor's family and the attack on the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, which led to the martyrdom of more than 50 innocent Palestinians, Baghaei considered the attacks on the camps and refugee gathering places as a clear example of a war crime and in line with the plan to advance the colonial genocide of the Palestinian people.

In the shadow of silence and lack of effective international action, the Zionist regime is increasing the volume and severity of its crimes against defenseless Palestinians day by day and knows no bounds in its brutality and gross violation of international norms, he emphasized.

This situation doubles the responsibility of the international community to take immediate and urgent action to support the oppressed Palestinian people, Baghaei continued.

The Iranian diplomat recalled the direct responsibility of supporters of the Zionist regime, especially the United States, Britain, and some other European countries, in terms of their complicity in the crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel, and stressed that prevention of the United States and other supporters of the criminal Zionist regime from prosecuting and punishing the criminals, along with their overt and covert obstruction of the proceedings of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, is a fundamental factor in the impunity of the Zionist regime's officials and decision-makers and the continuation of their crimes, and these countries must be held accountable for their complicity in the continuation of the genocide in Gaza.

