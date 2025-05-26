  1. World
Israel starts large-scale ground invasion of Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – The Israeli military has begun a full-scale ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, deploying five divisions with a focus on Khan Younis and northern Gaza.

The Israeli military announced the launch of its large-scale ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, following approval from the regime’s political circles.

This military operation involves five divisions and focuses primarily on Khan Younis and northern Gaza. Division 162 in northern Gaza, Divisions 36 and 98 in Khan Younis, Division 252 in central Gaza, and Division 143 in Rafah and the buffer zone.

Earlier, Israeli Army Radio reported on a plan to occupy large parts of the Gaza Strip.

