Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel

Israeli military sources confirmed that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel.

Following the missile launch, sirens were activated in several areas, including central occupied Palestine and some settlements in the West Bank.

The Israeli military stated that its air defense systems were attempting to intercept the missile, but no further details have been released at this time.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have not commented on the development so far.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

