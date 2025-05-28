Israel strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport (+VIDEO)

Continuing its aggression against Yemen, the Israeli regime announced an attack on Sanaa airport.

The Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out attacks on Sanaa airport in Yemen.

Israeli war minister Israel Katz also said that the regime's air force bombed positions in Sanaa a short while ago. He claimed that the regime's air force targeted Ansar Allah positions at Sanaa airport and destroyed the last plane there.

Zionist sources reported that more than 10 fighter jets participated in the attack on Sanaa International Airport.

The Yemeni Army has not commented on the developments so far.

MP/FNA/Alalam channel

