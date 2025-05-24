Iran in talks with Qatar, UAE, Oman to boost energy exchange

Abbas Aliabadi made the remarks on Saturday and emphasized that extensive consultations are underway with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman to increase and develop cross-border exchanges.

Iran’s Ministry of Energy is considering interaction and cooperation with other countries, trying to prevent incidents such as electricity grid collapse that occurred in some European countries, such as Spain, Aliabadi emphasized.

To increase and develop cross-border exchanges, extensive consultations are underway with Qatar, the UAE, and Oman to increase electricity exchanges, he underlined.

Earlier, Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref had stated that Iran is striving to become a regional energy hub, emphasizing that achieving that goal is a top priority for the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MA/IRN85842350