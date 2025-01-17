Iran to step up exporting engineering services to Tajikistan

Speaking on the sidelines of visit of Iran-Tajikistan Tourism and Investment Forum in Dushanbe on Friday, Aliabadi stated that officials of the two countries should strive to ramp up cooperation in all areas especially in the fields of energy, technical and engineering services.

Iran’s export of technical and engineering services to the Republic of Tajikistan will be facilitated, he said, and called on Iranian engineers to have active presence in Tajikistan’s water and electricity projects.

Iran’s minister of energy emphasized the significance of exchanging trade, and developing infrastructures in the field of energy especially the new energies and stated that completion of construction operation of important projects including "Roghun" project is one of the most significant manifestations of successful presence of Iran in the Republic of Tajikistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aliabadi referred to Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and invited competent Iranian companies to make huge investment and have an active presence in Tajikistan’s energy and infrastructural projects.

Iranian government will make its utmost efforts to pave suitable platforms for exporting technical and engineering services of the country to the neighboring Tajikistan, Aliabadi emphasized.

