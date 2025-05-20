Iran, Turkmenistan to complete 3rd power transmission line

In a meeting between Iran’s Minister of Energy and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, the two countries agreed to accelerate the completion of the Mashhad–Marv third electricity transmission line—one of the most significant energy cooperation projects between the two neighbors.

The meeting was held to expand Iran-Turkmenistan relations in the fields of water and electricity. Both delegations reviewed the history of bilateral ties and discussed a roadmap to further develop cooperation, particularly in water resources, energy, and technical knowledge exchange.

