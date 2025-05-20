  1. Economy
May 20, 2025, 9:48 AM

Iran, Turkmenistan to complete 3rd power transmission line

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran and Tajikistan have agreed to accelerate the completion of the Mashhad–Mary third electricity transmission line.

In a meeting between Iran’s Minister of Energy and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, the two countries agreed to accelerate the completion of the Mashhad–Marv third electricity transmission line—one of the most significant energy cooperation projects between the two neighbors.

During a meeting between Abbas Aliabadi, Iran’s Minister of Energy, and Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides emphasized the need to accelerate the completion of the third electricity transmission line connecting Mashhad (in Iran) to Mary (in Turkmenistan), which is considered a major project in bilateral energy cooperation.

The meeting was held to expand Iran-Turkmenistan relations in the fields of water and electricity. Both delegations reviewed the history of bilateral ties and discussed a roadmap to further develop cooperation, particularly in water resources, energy, and technical knowledge exchange.

