At least 50 people killed in Haiti attack

The assailants set fire to homes, raided a church, and killed civilians in what witnesses described as a massacre. Among the victims was 86-year-old pastor Jocques Brutus, who was reportedly beheaded by attackers at the Maranatha Church.

“At least 50 bodies were found. Reaching the massacre site is almost impossible because the gangs still hold control. Fourteen of the bodies were found decapitated and burned,” a witness told Spain’s EFE news agency.

The gang is believed to be operating under the name “Self-Defense Coalition,” according to initial claims, Anadolu Agency reported.

Haiti has been plagued by a deepening crisis, with the capital, Port-au-Prince, now mostly under gang control and food insecurity threatening more than 11 million people.

More than 5,600 people were killed in gang violence in Haiti in 2024, according to UN figures.

MP/