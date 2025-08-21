10 injured, 90 arrested as fan violence halts Argentina match

A stun grenade was among the objects hurled by fans as the last-16 second-leg encounter in the regional competition at the Libertadores de America stadium was initially suspended shortly after half time and eventually abandoned.

In shocking and chaotic scenes, one fan of the Chilean visitors jumped from the stands to escape attacking opposing supporters after being cornered, AFP reported.

Home supporters beat and stripped some visiting fans of their clothes after storming the away end, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The violence had flared at half time when fans of the Chilean side began throwing stones, sticks, bottles and seats at a section housing home supporters.

"We have 90 people detained outside the stadium because they tried to cause trouble and they have already been taken to the police station," a source said.

MA/PR