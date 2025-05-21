Armenia PM, Iran defense minister discuss regional security

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Armenia-Iran relations, noting that they are based on natural bilateral interests, the PM's office has said in a readout, local Armenian media reported on Wednesday.

He emphasized the political will of both countries’ leadership to expand and deepen cooperation and highlighted the importance of fully realizing existing opportunities and taking consistent steps in that direction.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Pashinyan and stated that Iran is interested in developing multilateral cooperation with Armenia. He reaffirmed Iran’s unconditional support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides discussed issues related to the Armenia-Iran cooperation agenda and the importance of ensuring regional security and stability.

MNA