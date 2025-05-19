Iran seeking to enhance ties with its neighbors: Pezeshkian

The president made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday as he met with Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia. The top Armenian security official is in Iran to attend the two-day Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 that kicked off earlier in the day, bringing together senior officials and diplomats from 53 countries as well as the United Nations.

President Pezeshkian described Iran-Armenia relations as close and based on good intentions, and expressed hope that the exchange of diplomatic delegations between the two sides in recent months will pave the way for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

He also said that Iran strongly supports and welcomes the de-escalation of tensions between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran wants a region free from war and unrest, where peace and security sustain, said Pezeshkian, adding, “We have extended a hand of friendship and brotherhood to all neighboring countries, and we are making efforts to strengthen and deepen our ties based on cultural, historical, and human commonalities.”

Grigoryan, for his part, conveyed to Pezeshkian warm greetings from Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

He said that Iran-Armenia relations are on the path of growth, with the volume of bilateral trade surpassing $1 billion.

Armenia is interested and ready to further promote the level of cooperation with Iran, he added.

Grigoryan also praised Pezeshkian for his speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, which he described as impactful.

