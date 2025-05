Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza have killed at least 82 Palestinians and wounded 262 during the past 24-hour reporting period, according to the ministry, Al Jazeera reported.

The casualties bring the total number of people confirmed killed in Gaza during the war to 53,655 with 121,950 wounded, the ministry said.

Since March 18, when Israel broke the nearly two-month ceasefire in Gaza, at least 3,509 people have been killed and 9,909 injured, it added.

MNA