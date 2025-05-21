26 Palestinians starved to death in Gaza over past 24 hours

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Tuesday that the dramatic rise in fatalities among the elderly, patients, and children is attributed to the lethal living conditions intentionally enforced by the Tel Aviv regime, with the objective of weakening and harming the population, Press TV reported.

These conditions, the Geneva-based organization said, include deliberate starvation, severe suffering, and systematic denial of medical care, in addition to the ongoing comprehensive blockade.

The Euro-Med highlighted that the lack of a robust monitoring system within Gaza's Ministry of Health has led to numerous deaths being classified as natural causes, even though they could have been prevented.

The human rights organization’s field team recorded distressing accounts from elderly individuals, who were forcibly displaced in recent hours and are experiencing hunger.

The Euro-Med also cautioned that ongoing displacement due to intense bombardment is exacerbating the hunger crisis, causing residents to lose their minimal reserves of canned food, if they possess any.

It characterized the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic, with hunger impacting all sectors of the population.

MNA