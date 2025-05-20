Children burned alive as Israel bombs school in Gaza City

Palestinian media cited medical sources as saying that the fatalities took place as a result of a series of airstrikes by the Israeli regime targeting homes, refugee camps and schools in the Gaza Strip.

Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that 12 civilians, including children, were killed in the massacre committed by the occupying entity after it bombed a home in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Two civilians were killed and others were also wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the al-Manara area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

According to WAFA, the death toll from the Israeli bombing of a gas station west of the Nuseirat refugee camp rose to 15 and a citizen was also killed in strikes on al-Sikka Street in al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza.

“Israeli gunboats are firing at civilian homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip,” the news agency added.

Local reports said Israeli forces bombed Musa Bin Nusayr school in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood early on Tuesday, killing 13 Palestinians and injuring more than 10 others.

The victims were all reported to be from two displaced families from Beit Hanoun who had been sheltering in the school.

“Among the dead were four children whose bodies were completely burned, and three women, two of them pregnant,” the reports said. “Witnesses suspected Israel used new types of munitions which caused severe burns and widespread destruction.”

Palestinian resistance media said Israeli shelling continued in Khan Yunis and Rafah, adding that a drone bombed a tent in al-Mawasi refugee camp in southern Gaza, leaving an unspecified number of causalities.

RHM/