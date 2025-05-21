Turkish TV host lauds Iranian women’s contribution to society

İkbal Gürpınar emphasized the rich culture and prominent role of Iranian women in society, and lashed out at the Western and Zionist media outlets which are trying to present a different and incorrect image of Iran in the international arenas.

In addition, she pays special attention to the issue of Gaza and its humanitarian challenges. As a social and cultural figure, Gürpınar honestly and courageously expresses her views and experiences, one of the most important of which was the sale of her personal factory to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

To shed more light on the issue, Mehr news agency’s correspondent his interview to remind us that there are stories and truths that need to be discovered and understood more deeply and precisely.

Q: Would you mind telling us about your experience traveling to Iran?

A: I spent two days in Tehran touring and visiting the 36th edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF). I went to the Golestan Palace and was attracted and captivated by its beauty. I also went to the Iran National Carpet Museum, where my love for Iranian carpets was redoubled. I have friends who love Persian, and I bought Hafez, prominent Iranian poet) books. Persian is a deep and rich language, and Iranians are also polite, very kind and hospitable people. Unfortunately, the Western media and Zionists are trying to portray Iran as a dangerous country. When I came to Iran, I was surprised to see that women live freely here, while I had a different image of their living conditions in my mind.

Iran had wrongly been introduced to us but tourists on social media have portrayed the beauty of this country well. My daughter-in-law also came here as a guest of the Iranian government and was given the best welcome. I was very eager to travel to Iran and when I was invited to Tehran, I said to myself, “My God, my prayer was answered.” The mosques of Iran with their turquoise tiles have always fascinated me.

“As I said, I also visited Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) and was very surprised, because there is no fair in Turkey with such a wide and diverse range of books. The fair was very crowded, which shows the special attention that Iranian people pay to books.

The West's efforts to portray Iran negatively and prevent more tourists from entering the country have been in the interest of the people, because fewer tourists have preserved Iran's cultural and artistic beauties. It may not be a good example, but the siege of Gaza has also made people more protective of their beliefs and spirit of resistance. At a time when the world has been somewhat contaminated, Iran has preserved its beauties, and perhaps now is the time to show what kind of country it is and what kind of culture it has.

Q: You mentioned the Palestinian issue. Why don't we witness unity in the Islamic world on the issue of Palestine, while Islam is a religion of unity and amity?

A: Yes, that's right. Unfortunately, we are not witnessing unity and amity among Islamic countries in the Gaza issue. The West, with its false claims of freedom and modernity, has destroyed the sense of unity among Islamic countries. The Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (S), said to fear those who do not fear God. During the reign of Abdul Hamid II, when the Zionists were roaming the streets of Istanbul, they saw children running towards the mosque so as not to miss the prayer. When they were asked why they were in a hurry, they said, "We cannot be late for prayer, perhaps we will die in ten seconds." This response of the children showed the enemies that in order to destroy a country, they must first destroy the beliefs of the people of that country.

Ultimately, the end of the Ottoman Empire was brought about by the youth movement. Therefore, the enemies are trying to poison our beliefs.

The West introduces the slavery of Satan as freedom and presents human rights and democracy as if they belong only to themselves. They march in Europe over the death of a white child, but when nearly 50,000 people died in Gaza, no country reacted. There is an awakening among the people, but the position of the governments is not the same as the attitude of the people and I am amazed by the passivity of the Islamic countries.

The God Almighty has commanded us to fight and says that believers are brothers, but the Islamic countries are still silent. God Almighty has entrusted us with Al-Aqsa Mosque. In other words, He has commanded us to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque. God did not give us the Prophet's Mosque or the Sacred Mosque, but He entrusted us with Al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Aqsa Mosque means Gaza. Peace in Al-Aqsa Mosque means peace in Gaza. The issue of Gaza can only be resolved with Islamic unity and the Islamic army. We must be practical in the issue of Gaza; then God will help us as in the Battle of Badr.

The people of Gaza are very honorable people. They not only read the Holy Quran, but they act on it. They know very well what the consequences of every action are before God and they also know how to live with honor. I have been to Al-Quds 13 times and I pay for the education of many Palestinian children there. I also pay for their Quran The people of Gaza are very honorable people. They not only read the Holy Quran, but they act on it. They know very well what the consequences of every action are before God and they also know how to live with honor. I have been to Al-Quds 13 times and I pay for the education of many Palestinian children there. I also pay for their Quran memorization classes. Together with my friends, I provide laptops and stationery for them and distribute them among the children.

There was a family from Gaza that I met on Mount Uhud. I didn’t know they lived in Gaza. Then, when I was circumambulating the Kaaba and praying Tawaf, a man came up to me and said, “I know you.” I asked, “How do you know me?” He said, “You raised our flag at Uhud.” I didn’t even know they were filming me. After that, I would talk to this family on Fridays and holidays, either by voice or video.

After October 7, despite my texting, they never asked me for help. Seven months ago, I spoke to this family in Gaza on video and they were so emaciated that I didn’t recognize them. There, for the first time, they said, “We are dying, please help us.” I said, “Come to Turkey.” He said, “We are in Gaza, the borders are closed, we can’t come.” Somehow, I managed to find a way to send cash donations. I paid for their entire Iftar (fast-breaking) dinner for one month, and we were able to rebuild some of the destroyed houses.

Any concluding remarks?

If you ask me what I have learned in this life, I will say that nothing is for me. When I make God’s will the center of my life, He makes me beloved in the hearts of all. I no longer try to gain people’s love, because God’s love brings love among people. As God has said, the one who gives charity will never run out. For example, I was supposed to pay to come to Iran, but God was kind and I was invited here.

MA/6474375