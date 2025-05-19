Israel resumes airstrikes in Gaza after ground op fails

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, the Israeli occupation carried out heavy fire belts in the area, with destruction reaching residential regions. However, the Israeli occupation reportedly failed to achieve its objectives from these strikes.

Al Mayadeen correspondent detailed that the Israeli occupation launched more than 40 airstrikes on Khan Younis in the span of a few seconds. The town of al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis, also came under heavy attack as the occupation continued its attacks in southern Gaza.

Among the targets was a room inside the Nasser Medical Complex, one of the sites sheltering displaced civilians. The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza also struck the al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, a designated humanitarian zone.

These actions further endanger thousands already displaced by the ongoing assault.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent also added that seven were martyred after an Israeli drone bombed a group of Palestinians while they were digging a water well at the end of al-Jalaa Street, north of Gaza.

MNA