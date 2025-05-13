Iran, Iraq emphasize developing joint coop. in energy field

In a meeting held between Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides emphasized developing cooperation in the fields of oil and energy.

Also in the meeting, which was held at the venue of the Iranian Oil Ministry, Paknejad emphasized developing strategic relations and the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Given the deep historical, cultural, religious, and political ties between Iran and Iraq, the two sides emphasized expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of oil and energy.

