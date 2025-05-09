Caspian Sea drilling operations resume after 3-decade halt

The operational restart of exploratory drilling in the shallow Caspian Sea began on Friday, May 9, at the 29th International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed "Iran Oil Show 2025".

The drilling aims to assess the reservoir potential of the Roudsar structure and will reach a final depth of 5,077 meters.

The last well in the shallow Caspian Sea was drilled in the Iranian year of 1376 (1997). Drilling in the deep waters of the Caspian Sea has been halted since the Iranian year of 1393 (2014), but the Oil Ministry plans to resume operations there after completing repairs on the semi-submersible Iran-Amir Kabir platform.

MNA/Shana.ir