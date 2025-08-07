Russian Airline resumes Tehran service after 12-day war

Aeroflot announced that flights between Moscow and Tehran have officially resumed.

"On the night of August 6 and 7, flights between Moscow and Tehran were resumed. Flight SU514/515 flew to the Iranian capital yesterday and returned to Moscow this morning," the airline stated, according to a report by RIA Novosti.

The airline had previously reported that flights would initially operate once a week on Wednesdays, starting August 6, and would increase to twice weekly—from September 12—on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The flights are operated using Airbus A321 aircraft.

According to Russian media, Aeroflot had suspended the route in response to the escalation of regional tensions following the Zionist regime’s attack on Iranian territory.

On June 13, Israel launched a military attack against Iran, sparking a 12-day war that left more than 1,064 people dead.

The United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, in a grave violation of international law.

Iran responded by targeting strategic locations in the occupied territories and the US al-Undead base in Qatar, the largest American installation in West Asia.

Iranian operations on June 24 forced a halt to the offensive.

MA/PR