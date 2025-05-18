Pezeshkian meets with Taliban FM to discuss ties

Amir Khan Muttaqi, was in Tehran for the fourth edition Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025.

He met with Massoud Pezeshkian and the sides discussed bilateral relations and the situation of refugees.

The Iranian president, for his part emphasized the need to expand cooperation, called Afghanistan a friendly and neighboring country, and announced Iran's readiness to develop relations in all fields.

The Taliban acting foreign minister also pointed to the upward trend of relations between the two countries, calling for the development of trade, cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, and the gradual return of migrants, from Iran to Afghanistan.

MNA