Iran not received US written message from Oman on talks yet

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that "the date for the next round of indirect talks with the US will probably be set soon."

Meanwhile, the minister who is the lead Iranian negotiator said that he had not received a written message from the US during his meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister earlier today in Tehran.

He said that in the meeting with his Omani counterpart, "We discussed bilateral issues, the region, and indirect talks between Iran and the US, and reviewed the latest state of those talks."

The Omani Foreign Minister will also give information about the location of the next round of the talks, Araghchi added.

The Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi is in Tehran for the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

KI/ISN1404022820266