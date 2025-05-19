Tehran keen to cooperate with Kabul to resolve issues

Pezeshkian met with Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 which brings together senior officials and diplomats from 53 countries as well as the United Nations. The forum is held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday and Monday.

The Iranian president said that his country considers it a duty to assist the people of Afghanistan based on religious principles, adding that Iran is ready to develop cooperation with Afghanistan in different fields.

“Based on our basic and strategic principles, we deem as unfounded any disputes among Islamic countries, and we consider the strengthening of brotherhood and cohesion as a reasonable substitute to any division in the Islamic Ummah,” said Pezeshkian.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, for his part, called Iran a well-intentioned and good neighbor of Afghanistan, saying that his country is seeking to be a good and trustworthy neighbor for Iran as well.

He also said that Iran and Afghanistan share deep-rooted religious and cultural commonalities and have common views on international and regional issues, including Palestine.

“Adopting a balanced policy, we are seeking a broader and constructive interaction with regional countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he noted.

The volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan now stands at $3 billion, he further said, expressing hope that Afghanistan, with the help of Iran, can turn into a safe place for regional trade and transit now that the cultivation of narcotics has come to zero in Afghanistan and the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group has completely been driven out from the country.

Muttaqi also expressed gratitude towards Iran for hosting millions of refugees from Afghanistan, and said that his country is making efforts to gradually return those refugees to their homeland.

He also said that Afghanistan intends to turn the borders into common opportunities and promote trade with Iran to high levels through expanding economic cooperation.

