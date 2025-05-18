Pakistan Prime Minister to visit Tehran

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with H.E. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this evening.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei and thanked President Pezeshkian for Iran’s sincere and brotherly diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in South Asia. He particularly thanked the President for his telephone call to the Prime Minister last month as well as for sending Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the region during the crisis.

While strongly condemning India’s unprovoked attacks against Pakistan that led to the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women and children, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces had given a responsible, measured yet befitting and forceful reply to the enemy. He said Pakistan had always desired peace and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India and would remain committed to upholding it. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

However, the Prime Minister expressed his concern over India’s attempt to unilaterally hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, which he deemed was unlawful and constituted a red line for Pakistan, as these waters were the lifeline for 240 million people.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained the root cause of instability in South Asia. He called for its just resolution, in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as key to enduring peace in the region.

The President of Iran expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of civilian lives. He welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace. He said Iran was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations. They agreed to enhance cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people contacts. The Iranian President extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to undertake an official visit to Tehran, which was graciously accepted.

MNA/