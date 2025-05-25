Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Pres. Pezeshkian on Monday

In a post on his X account, Sanaei wrote that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will receive Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of friendly and neighboring country Pakistan who will arrive in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political delegation later on Sunday.

There are deep historical-cultural relations between the two countries, and the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan exceeded $3 billion in 2024, the advisor to Pezeshkian added.

The two countries have ongoing consultations on maintaining stability in the region, Sanaei noted.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

A statement from the Islamabad Government Diplomacy Center stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold widespread discussions with senior Iranian officials on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

MNA