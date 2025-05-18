  1. World
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Israeli forces launched a drone strike on a vehicle in the town of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon.

Media sources report that the Israeli regime carried out a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Beit Yahoun, located in southern Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera, the drone strike hit a vehicle, but it remains unclear whether anyone was killed or injured in the attack.

Despite the Lebanese government, army, and Resistance adhering to the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli regime continues to violate international norms and the ceasefire by attacking civilians, villages, and towns in southern Lebanon.

