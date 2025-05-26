Iran congratulates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation Day

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Lebanon on the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day that marks the liberation of southern Lebanese areas from Israeli occupation in 2000.

In a message shared on X late on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei congratulated the Lebanese government and people, as well as combatants and leaders of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement, on the occasion.

Baghaei, in his message, also paid tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of Hezbollah, who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27, 2024.

