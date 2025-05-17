  1. Politics
"We negotiate but fear no threats": Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will not back down from its rights despite threats, and will not give up on its honorable achievements in any field.

Speaking on Saturday, the president stressed that Iran will not yield to threats or relinquish its accomplishments across all sectors. “We will not bow to bullying,” he said firmly.

He highlighted that Iranian scientists are being assassinated, while Iran itself is accused of terrorism by the real terrorists. “We are victims of terror,” he added.

Because Iran refuses to submit to intimidation, it is labeled as the “source of insecurity in the region,” he stated.

