Iran not to abandon its hard-earned right to enrichment

"Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly," said Araghchi in a post on X on Friday, in a reference to remarks by US President Donald Trump earlier in the day who said Washington had given a proposal to Iran amid the talks, fifth round which will be held in near future.

The foreign minister criticized the US administration for making contradictory comments on the talks, saying that "In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory."

He underscored that, "Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal."

"Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too."

"The Great Iranian Nation has shown its Power and Fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition. We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat," Araghchi added.

A member of the negotiating team said earlier on Friday that the alleged US proposal had been given to the Omani mediators who will give it to the Iranian side.

