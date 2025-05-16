Israeli regime kills at least 143 just in one day in Gaza

Medical sources said on Friday morning that at least 143 Palestinians have been killed in a wave of Israeli attacks from air, land, and sea across the Gaza Strip since Thursday morning.

Medical sources in Gaza said that at least 21 people were now confirmed killed by Israeli attacks in the five hours since midnight local time in the Palestinian territory, Press TV reported.

One of the latest strikes killed half a dozen civilians and wounded many others in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

An earlier strike on the camp had killed at least 15 civilians, including 11 children and a woman.

Two separate attacks in the southern city of Khan Younis left five civilians dead and many others wounded.

Two more Palestinians were killed, and many others, including children, were wounded, after a house was bombed north of Gaza City.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that 2,876 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18.

It said the overall death toll in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7, 2023, stands at 53,010.

Separately, in the occupied West Bank, raids were ongoing and roads were blocked on Thursday after Israeli forces killed four Palestinians across the region.

Israel launched an intensified offensive against the occupied West Bank on January 21, claiming that it was targeting resistance fighters of the Jenin Battalion.

The regime has ramped up its West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocide in Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces and settlers have killed about 1000 Palestinians in the occupied territory.

