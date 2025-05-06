Iran vows swift response to any adventurism by US, its proxy

Iran's permanent UN ambassador made the comment on Monday in a letter to the UN chief and the Security Council’s president.

Amir Saeid Iravani said any act of military adventurism by the US or its proxy, the Israeli regime, will be met with a swift, proportionate, and lawful response.

He added that the US and Israel will bear full responsibility for all consequences of any such unlawful and reckless aggression.

Iravani said such inflammatory and belligerent rhetoric against a UN member state constitutes a clear and grave violation of the basic principles of international law.

He also slammed the US and its allies for militarizing the Red Sea and launching unlawful military operations against Yemen.

Following Yemen’s missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, the regime’s prime minister and US secretary of defense attributed the attack to Iran, threatening that Tehran will face consequences.

On Monday night, dozens of Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on targets in Yemen.

Israel launched 50 airstrikes on the port city of Hudaydah and a cement factory to the east.

A senior US official confirmed that the aerial raids were being carried out in close coordination with the US, Israel's biggest benefactor and a complicit in the ongoing brutal military campaign in Gaza.

Following is the full text of Ambassador Iravani’s letter to the UN:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I wish to draw your attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to yet another flagrant violation of international law committed by the Israeli regime.

On Sunday, 4 May 2025, in a public statement, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, repeated baseless allegations by falsely attributing to the Islamic Republic of Iran the actions of the Yemeni people in response to the atrocities committed in occupied Palestine.

In the same statement, the Prime Minister of Israel explicitly threatened the Islamic Republic of Iran, declaring that Israel would retaliate not only against Yemen but also against what he referred to as “Iranian terror masters.”

Regrettably, this reckless threat was also made by the United States Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who, on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, similarly stated that Iran would “face consequences” for allegedly supporting Yemen’s Ansarullah actions, also known as the Houthis.

In this regard, I wish to emphasize the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as follows:

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and strongly condemns these accusations and threats as unfounded, provocative, and politically motivated.

Such inflammatory and belligerent rhetoric, openly threatening the use of force against a sovereign Member State of the United Nations, constitutes a clear and grave violation of the basic principle of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2(4), and represents a direct threat to international peace and security.

As has been repeatedly said, the actions of the Yemeni people are independent decisions undertaken in the exercise of their sovereign right to resist aggressions against violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen as well as to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are enduring relentless and unlawful assault.

Any attempt to attribute these legitimate actions to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a deliberate misrepresentation and desperate effort intended to deviate the attention of the international community from the root causes of the situation in the region, namely the ongoing grave crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the relentless acts of aggression committed by the U.S. against Yemen.

Recalling the dangerous consequences and implications of the continued military aggressions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen for the security and stability of the Red Sea and the whole region, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently called for an end to the genocide and war crime in occupied Palestine as the root cause of ongoing insecurity and instability throughout the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reaffirming its principled position on the necessity of respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries, condemns the U.S. military attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen.

It is not Iran, but rather the United States and its allies, who have militarized the Red Sea and widened the regional conflict by launching unlawful military operations against Yemen.

These attacks and acts of aggression, which have targeted civilian infrastructure, are in egregious violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, in particular international humanitarian law, and endanger the peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

In light of these grave violations and their dangerous implications, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility under the Charter to maintain international peace and security. The Security Council must not remain silent and, rather, it must unequivocally condemn the threatening and warmongering statements made by the officials of the Israeli regime and the United States and demand they cease their unlawful threats and fully respect their international obligations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to regional peace, stability. It does not seek confrontation or escalation. Nevertheless, Iran underscores its inherent right, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any unlawful threat or use of force. Any act of military adventurism by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, whether targeting Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its national and vital interests, will be met with a swift, proportionate, and lawful response. The United States and the Israeli regime will bear full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from any such unlawful and reckless aggression.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA/PressTV